Budget did not address key issues like farmers plight: Dinesh Trivedi

TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi on Thursday criticised the Union Budget calling it a “jumla” (rhetoric) and alleged that several issues like the plight of farmers, better health services and education are yet to be addressed. Disapproving of remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his predecessors Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi in the Lok Sabha while replying to the debate on presidential address on Wednesday, Trivedi said there could be a difference of opinion but there should not be biases.
“Rajiv Gandhi gave his life for the country. Indira Gandhi gave her life for the country,” Trivedi said. Claiming that West Bengal is a model for the country in several areas, Trivedi said the Centre could ask state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Finance Minister Amit Mitra to share their views in these matters.
Speaking during the discussion on the General Budget, he alleged that GST and demonetisation crippled the economy and hit the GDP hard. J Jayavardhan ( AIADMK) asked the government to include revenues earned from cess and surcharges to the divisible pool so that states too get their share. Prem Singh Chandumajhra of NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal said political parties did not give enough consideration to the stress in agriculture sector and demanded a special session only to discuss the issue
BJP MP Ganesh Singh defended the budget and said the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi should reply to the issues raised by the prime minister yesterday. “You are asking about the Rafale deal but who will reply on Bofors and the submarine scam.
“There have been many misdeeds during the Congress rule and the prime minister is trying to taking the country on the path of the development. People of the country are looking towards the prime minister,” Singh said.
His party colleague Abhishek Singh asked the Congress to refrain from insulting those selling pakoras or else they will be reduced to just five seats in Lok Sabha. He was referring to the Congress’ criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarks in a recent interview that a person selling pakodas should be considered employed. “Last time you made fun of a tea seller, your seats were reduced to 44,” Abhishek Singh said.
Rajan Vichare, an MP of NDA ally Shiv Sena which shares an uneasy relationship with the BJP, said although the budget has been praised by many in the country, the middle class is not happy with it.
- Feb 8, 2018 at 4:38 pmIndia's farming sector has multiple problems which were because of the lopsided rules and regulations followed by successive governments and it will take some time for the government to address the problem. The problems are: (1) Out dated crop growing techniques (2) Vagaries of nature (3) Small land holdings (4) Under employment (5) Lack of storage facilities (6) Right pricing. Just like resolving the long pending OROP, this government is trying to undo the damages done by Congress for all these years as Congress was never interested in a permanent solution but was interested only in winning some votes at every state and parliament elections. I believe this government is taking step by step approach to the problem. Aadhar, ENAM, soil health cards, neem coating of urea, training farmers on latest agro techniques, drip irrigation, removing the outdated laws are some of the steps being taken. Farmers need to be patient before blaming the government as this government appears sincere.Reply
- Feb 8, 2018 at 4:56 pmThe solution lies in the Israeli farming technique and also allowing multi b retailing. This is how Israel resolved its farming deficiency and self sufficiency in produce, farming, horticulture and harvesting waste water. Today Israel recycles 90 per cent of waste water and 100 per cent Human Waste. India must learn from them, I have seen it myself in Israel. Israel has World Class and advanced technologies.Reply
- Feb 8, 2018 at 4:38 pmThis is path breaking, daring, innovative, creative and well thought out inclusive budget, prudent, balanced and growth positive, if implemented pragmatically will be a GAME CHANGER, for the Indian poor and the middle class. It has enough financial clouts and prospects to alter the health care system, primary and secondary, into an universal net, benefiting the poor and attracting massive FDI and expertise in health care. Mitra. Begum Mamata and Puppet Trivedi, would never had the vision nor the intelligence to craft such a potent budget and a frame work like MODI did, other than bark and bark like a kutta with envy. Before opining get West Bengal to a descent level of development and economic growth rate. My business colleague just returned from West Bengal, disgruntled, dismayed at visiting a massive SH11T_H0LE. Shame and Shame, many years ago I had lived there.Reply
- Feb 8, 2018 at 4:23 pmHOLY PIG SH11T and full of it in a LARGE BARREL. This mis-educated Gunga_din, is a MARK 2 MODEL of the VODOO ECONOMIST called CH00t BRUM, who like him a well trained parrot, puppets ascerbic jumlas and febrile frenzied meaningless, irrelevant, TOSH. This imbecile has gone off his insenile ROCKERS, advocating the TWO MOST INCOMPETENT GADDARS, who had MISMANAGED and MISHANDLED the ECONOMY of WEST BENGAL, still in BEGGAR STATUS, Mitra and begum Mamata are two most corrupt and illiterate imebciles to have been cursed on Bengalis, not forgetting their rabid Rottweiler, raw fed Jach , angolo FERAL Derek O'BRIAN. West Bengal will wallow in the gutters of poverty and undevelopment. I have a stake.Reply
- Feb 8, 2018 at 4:08 pmJapanese pays at retail rs. 500 per kg of rice! how do they do it! the nation earns by manufacturing and exporting high value added products. simply crying and sympathizing with farmers does not help. we need to take risk and invest in manufacture. and provide decent s to urban unemployed and under employed. their purchasing power will increase and from farmers their products at higher price and they will move away from poverty.Reply
