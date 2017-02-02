For Opposition, Govt’s prudence good news: ‘Relieved there’s nothing’

Officials carrying the copies of Central Budget 2017-18 that was presented in the Lok Sabha at Parliament house in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo Officials carrying the copies of Central Budget 2017-18 that was presented in the Lok Sabha at Parliament house in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

In the days that followed the November 8 demonetisation announcement, one refrain often heard was “Rukiye, Modiji Budget mein kuch denge, zaroor”.

And in the five states going to assembly polls, particularly Uttar Pradesh, this was also a cause for concern in the Opposition, worried that a “big populist idea” could create an uneven playing field in the countdown to the vote.

For all in UP, from the SP to Congress to BSP, it was an anxious wait. Anurag Singh Bhadoria, contesting as the SP-Congress combine candidate from Lucknow East, said, “We waited for the Budget, setting aside all work. We thought Modi had played with the soul of India with demonetisation and would now reward people in a big way. Many of my voters were expecting money in their Jan Dhan accounts.”

There was endless debate on whether loans of farmers would be waived — as the UPA had done it in 2008 — or the idea of Universal Basic Income introduced to guarantee basic income to all citizens. That the Economic Survey, on the eve of the Budget, chose to describe UBI as “a raging new idea” only fuelled the debate and heightened fears in Opposition ranks.

But on Wednesday, there was no mistaking the collective sigh of relief in the Opposition.

Its leaders were on their feet, denouncing the government for not offering “even a slight surprise” to the poor who had “supported demonetisation in the belief that it would bring them immediate personal benefits in return”.

Congress leader Anand Sharma said: “It is now proven that all economic markers are down. The Rs 3-4 lakh crore bonanza that the government was expecting through demonetisation has not come, so there is no reward. The government has not mitigated the suffering of the poor who have lost wages and farm incomes.”

In Lucknow, Bhadoria made no secret of his sense of relief. “There is nothing in the Budget. I really like that. We are relieved. We will now go to the people and make it an issue — how demonetisation has not helped them in any manner whatsoever.”

Defending the Budget proposals and the decision not to give in to populist measures, a senior officer of the Finance Ministry told The Indian Express, “FM (Arun Jaitley) has said that UBI is a fantastic idea. But how can we implement it in an election year? How can we go to farmers in Punjab that we will withdraw all direct and indirect subsidies.” The UBI’s time, the official said, has not yet come because unless subsidies are removed, no government can think of giving “basic income to all”.

Subsides on gas to railways to fertilisers are around 2.1% of the GDP while the actual cost of implementing UBI, if and when it is done, won’t be less than 4.3% of the GDP. So, the transition from subsidies to basic income is not an easy one. And men like Rafique Ansari, SP candidate in Meerut, are not complaining. Because he thinks the Budget just made his job simpler. There is nothing here for the BJP to tom tom to voters about, he said.

Not playing to the gallery, some leaders admit, may be good economics but could be good politics — for the Oppositon.