Budget clueless, has no roadmap for the country or future: Mamata Banerjee

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Union Budget as “clueless”, “baseless” and “hollow” and said it had no roadmap for the country or the future, from a government “that has lost all credibility”.

The Trinamool Congress chief, who is at loggerheads with the Modi government over demonetisation, said taxpayers were still saddled with restrictions on withdrawals and the government has not disclosed any figures regarding the note ban.

“A controversial #Budget2017 which is clueless, useless, baseless, missionless and actionless. Heartless. No roadmap for the country or the future from a government that has lost all its credibility,” she wrote on Twitter soon after Arun Jaitley concluded his Budget speech.

“Tax payers still have restrictions on withdrawals. Remove all restrictions immediately. And where are the figures for #DeMonetisation? Misleading. Full of jugglery of numbers and hollow words which mean nothing,” she said in a series of tweets.

She claimed the Budget speech was full of “jugglery of numbers” and “hollow words”.

Earlier in the day, Mamata indirectly criticised the Centre for presenting the Budget even after the death of former Union minister and MP E Ahmed. “Controversial budget became even more controversial,” she tweeted.

“Very sad to see the way E Ahamed Ji and family were handled. Condolences to the family of E Ahamed ji. He was first elected as an MLA 50 years ago and served the nation and the people of Kerala #RIP,” she added.

Keeping up with its protest against demonetisation, the Trinamool Congress on Monday had decided not to attend Parliament for the first two days of the Budget Session, which began on Monday.