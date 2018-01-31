Budget 2018: Want Centre to address concerns of agriculture sector, says Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu 

Finance Minister of Haryana Capt. Abhimanyu during an interview at his residence (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Finance Minister of Haryana Capt. Abhimanyu during an interview at his residence (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

What are your expectations from the Union Budget for the state?

We have requested the Centre to take care of the concerns of the agriculture sector by providing required support to give a fillip to the agriculture sector. We have also requested for some capital investments in the irrigation sector to support the agriculture growth.

Increasing fiscal deficit has been an area of concern in Haryana. What do you say about it?

Fiscal deficit in last three years of our (state) government has been very much well within the limits of the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act. And I am happy to state that not only that we were able to contain the fiscal deficit as such but we could also absorb the impact of subscribing the Uday Scheme of the Government of India in the power sector. Even after absorbing the impact of Uday, we are well within the FRBM norms. Those states which have subscribed to the Uday scheme are actually exempted to the norms of the FRBM Act but still we are very much in grip of the situation.

You had released a White Paper on financial health of the state soon after the BJP came to power in the state. Have you been able to improve the financial health of the state? And up to what extent?

To quite an extent. The tax incidence ratio which had gone down in the previous regime has now improved. And we have improved the performance of various public sector undertakings in the state. With the purpose that we had brought up this white paper document has been well served. We have been able to bring back the economic and industrial development on track. Haryana has jumped to fifth place among the states in ‘ease of doing business ranking’ in comparison to 14th place when we came into government.

What type of relief state residents may expect from the forthcoming Haryana Budget — the last full Budget before the Assembly elections in 2019?

In last three years, we have attempted to bring sense of stability and sustainability in the economic development growth and financial and fiscal management of the state. As far as this new Budget is concerned we will provide the required momentum and required push. To the capital expenditure which will be in any case benefiting the common man and also continuing with the policy of providing social welfare schemes like the pension schemes will continue to increase at the rate of Rs 200 per annum as committed by us. In the next coming year, we will able to fulfil our promise of Rs 2000 pension per month to each of these pension holders in the state.

Congress says shifting of Maruti Swift manufacturing plant to Gujarat from Haryana is a proof of the utter failure of state’s BJP government. What do say about it?

It is an admission of their own failure. The Maruti (management) decided to shift its plant or move its expansion for whatever reasons, it could be their own business reasons or it could also relate to the industrial violence that happened in the Congress regime. They (Maruti) moved to new locations, it happened during their (Congress) regimes, it did not happen now. In fact, we have been able to contain and convince the Maruti management that Haryana is their home and Haryana is their place. And their expansions and the major activities are still happening in Haryana itself.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar says that this is the year to perform and work as they were busy in planning and improving on the shortcomings of previous regimes for the first three years. Which projects do you plan to implement this year?

I think what the hon’ble Chief Minister means is that we have invested or we are investing so much in the capital expenditure and this is now visible, the infrastructure that is coming up, even in the rural areas and untouched areas, it is going to be visible now.

There is speculation that Haryana may advance Assembly polls to go with Lok Sabha elections in 2019. What do you have to say about it?

See, it is debate that has been started by Hon’ble former President Pranab Mukherjee ji and well picked up by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi ji … in country like India with so many states and Union territories going into elections for the democratic process and elections are being held at the level of Lok Sabha, the state assemblies, panchayats and urban local bodies… And every now and then you have elections in this country which takes away a lot of time and energy of the state machinery and also the people of India.

We need to debate if these elections are held at one go, within a span of 90 days then it makes much more sense that for rest of the four years and nine months the whole nation is working in complete coordination and towards the development of the country. It is not a question of whether Haryana is prepared or the party is prepared. It is a question of acceptance of this idea by various stakeholders in the democracy of this country across the spectrum.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App