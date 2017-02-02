Budget 2017: PM Modi spells out ‘future’ of farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Budget would provide an impetus to infrastructure, strength to the financial system and a big boost to development.

“It is my belief that the Budget will carry forward the development agenda of the government, generate a new climate of confidence and help the nation to scale new heights,” said Modi, congratulating Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for presenting an “Uttam (excellent) Budget” which is “devoted to strengthening the hands of the poor and empowering them.”

“This is the future of our new generation. This is the future of our farmers,” he said, adding that the aim of his government is to “double the income of farmers”. He defined “future” as F for farmer, U for underprivileged, T for transparency, technology upgradation, U for urban rejuvenation, R for rural development and E for employment, entrepreneurship.

Underlining the government’s commitment to eliminate corruption and black money, he said: “Political funding has always been a matter of discussion. Political parties are always under the scanner in this regard. The new scheme by the Finance Minister related to political funding is along the lines of the hopes and aspirations of the people in our fight against black money.” He said the comprehensive package on digital economy would curb tax evasion.

“The government’s aim is to double the farmers’ income by 2022, and the policies and schemes have been designed keeping this in mind.

Maximum emphasis in this Budget is on the farmers, villages, poor, Dalit and underprivileged sections of society,” said Modi in a televised speech. He said the tax reforms and amendments would provide relief to the middle class, result in setting-up of industries, create job opportunities, end discrimination and provide incentives for private investments.

“The move to reduce personal income tax is significant as it touches the middle-class most,” he said. “This Budget is associated with our aspirations, our dreams and, in a way, depicts our future.”

Noting that the small and medium industries have been a major source of employment generation, he said the decision to bring down tax rate from 30 to 25 per cent for them would make them globally competitive.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah said the Budget would bring a new era of progress. “It is a Budget aimed at all-round development. On the one hand, it is pro-village and pro-farmer; and on the other, it also provides new possibilities for youth willing to strike out on their own. It has given relief to the middle-class and will also help realise the dream of the poor and lower middle-class of owning a house,” he said. He said the “historic announcement” on restricting unnamed cash donations to political parties to Rs 2,000 would bring transparency and cleanliness in political funding.