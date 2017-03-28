Budgam operation was difficult as we were fighting both militants and locals: CRPF

Briefing about the Budgam encounter, Kumar said that the obstruction by the locals made their operation even more difficult, as they were forced to divert their attention from the militants. Briefing about the Budgam encounter, Kumar said that the obstruction by the locals made their operation even more difficult, as they were forced to divert their attention from the militants.

In the wake of the killing of three civilians in an encounter between security forces and militants in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has made a fervent appeal to the locals of the Valley to not pose as an obstruction in the path of security forces while they are combating terrorists.

“I believe that the people of Kashmir should let law take its own course and not obstruct the operation as the operations are against militants. They should let us do our duty. We appeal to the people of Kashmir to stay away from the area of operations,” news agency ANI quoted CRPF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr. Sanjay Kumar as saying.

Briefing about the Budgam encounter, Kumar said that the obstruction by the locals made their operation even more difficult, as they were forced to divert their attention from the militants. “The operation was really difficult because, we had to fight it on two different platforms. One was against the militants and other was the local people. Out of them, few people really made our day difficult. Lot of commotions, stone pelting, abusing and injuring our people, this made the operation really difficult,” Kumar said. He added that 43 CRPF jawans and 20 policemen were injured in the stone pelting during the operation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed anguish over the death of three civilians and urged restraint from all sides saying issues confronting the state cannot be resolved if violence becomes the norm.

In a statement released by the official spokesman, Mehbooba expressed deep anguish and grief over the death of three youths at Chadoora. “It is highly painful to see the young boys losing their lives,” the chief minister said.

