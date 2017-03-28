Budgam encounter: One civilian killed as militants, security forces engage in gunbattle

Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Google Maps Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Google Maps

One person was killed and four others were injured on Tuesday in security forces’ action against stone-pelting protesters near the encounter site in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Durbugh area of Chadoora in the wee hours following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on security forces. As the security forces were engaged in the exchange of firing with holed-up militants, a large number of protesters started pelting stones at the law enforcing agencies, the official said.

He said one person was hit by a bullet in the neck and rushed to a hospital. He succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. Four others suffered injuries as security forces fired pellet guns and tear smoke shells in a bid to disperse the protesters, the official said. The gunbattle between security forces and militants was going on till last reports came in, the official said.

