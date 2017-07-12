Budgam encounter: Three militants killed, arms and ammunition recovered

Budgam encounter: Arms and ammunition have also been recovered by the security forces. (Representational photo) Budgam encounter: Arms and ammunition have also been recovered by the security forces. (Representational photo)

At least three militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Redwora area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered by the security forces. The encounter had begun on Tuesday evening and security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation after they got information about the presence of militants in the area.

The militants have been identified as Javed, Aqib and Dawood.

“A cordon-and-search operation, launched by the security forces Tuesday evening after receiving information about the presence of militants in the Redwora area, turned into an encounter as the militants opened fire on the forces, a police official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a bus carrying at least 56 passengers was attacked at Botengo village near Anantnag, on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, in South Kashmir in which seven pilgrims including five women were killed and fifteen injured while on their way to Amarnath.

More details are awaited

