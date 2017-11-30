Top Stories
J-K: Encounter between militants, security forces underway in Budgam; mobile internet services suspended

The operation was launched by the Army, the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police this morning on inputs of militants hiding in central Kashmir’s Budgam.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 30, 2017 9:49 am
Jammu and Kashmir: The operation was launched by the Army, the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police this morning after receiving inputs of militants hiding in central Kashmir's Budgam.
An encounter is currently underway between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday. As per ANI, at least two militants are reportedly trapped. The operation was launched by the Army, the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police this morning after receiving inputs of militants hiding in central Kashmir’s Budgam.

Mobile internet services have also been snapped in Budgam, reported ANI.

More details awaited.

