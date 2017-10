The slain soldier has been identified as Subedar Raj Kumar (Google Maps) The slain soldier has been identified as Subedar Raj Kumar (Google Maps)

An Army soldier was killed in a brief encounter with militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. “The JCO was killed in a brief encounter with terrorists in Khag area of Budgam today,” an Army official said. The slain soldier has been identified as Subedar Raj Kumar.

