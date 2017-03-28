Budgam deaths: Farooq Abdullah blames Centre and state govts

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. (file photo) Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. (file photo)

Expressing grief over the killing of three youths in security forces firing, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday blamed the centre and state government for the “alarming situation” and advocated talks with all stakeholders.

“By choosing to turn a blind eye towards the unprecedented level of alienation and perpetual uncertainty in Kashmir both the Central Government of Narendra Modi and the State Government of Mehbooba Mufti have compounded the situation in the Valley and pushed the youth into a corner,” Abdullah said in a statement in Srinagar.

He said the political issue in Kashmir cannot be resolved through rhetoric, operational measures or development.

“There is no alternative to talks. You have to talk to the people of Kashmir and the stakeholders of all shades of opinion with an honest intent to resolve the political issue,” Abdullah said.

The NC president, who is contesting the upcoming bypolls from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, warned the PDP-BJP Government to end the era of “bloodbath” in Kashmir and realise the gravity of the “alarming situation that is a result of their criminal negligence in addressing the core political issue in Kashmir”.

He said the same young men, who were asked to repose their faith in PDP in order to ensure Indo-Pak talks and dialogue with Hurriyat, have been “betrayed” on account of what PDP chose to do with the mandate it got in 2014.

“The unfortunate tragedy in Chadoora today and all such incidents indicate how alarming the situation has become,” Abdullah said.

Urging New Delhi and the PDP-BJP Government in the state to realise the consequences of creating a “political vacuum” in the State, the NC leader said it was disappointing that a party which rose to power in Kashmir on the promise of political-engagement with all stakeholders ended up pushing stakeholders farther away from talks and dialogue.

Attacking the PDP-BJP alliance, he claimed it has implemented a ruthless policy of operationally and militarily suppressing the sentiments and aspirations of the people rather than engaging with them.

“The same young men who were exploited on the promise of political engagement and reprieve from harassment were betrayed by the PDP when it chose to align with the BJP. These are the same young boys who are now taking the path armed militancy again. The number of local young boys being pushed towards militancy is shocking,” Abdullah said.

He extended condolences to the families of the young boys who lost their lives today. NC Working President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed shock and sorrow over the loss of lives in Chadoora and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

