Buddhist Circuit: IRCTC latest tourist package covers all major cultural centres

The interiors of rail coach of Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train. (Photo: IRCTC) The interiors of rail coach of Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train. (Photo: IRCTC)

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its latest travel programme — ‘Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train’ — to provide high quality, hassle-free travel itineraries to its domestic and foreign travellers. The travel package aims to connect major Buddhist shrines, religious centres and cultural hotspots to New Delhi through rail transport. The entire itinerary for the travel will last for eight days and will cover Buddhist sites in Nepal as well.

The rail-travel package shall be inclusive of accommodation in hotels, all meals, air-conditioned road transportation to tourist sites, a visit to the Taj Mahal, Nepal visa access facility at Lumbini and an overall travel insurance.

The travel itinerary for the newly launched Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train. The travel itinerary for the newly launched Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train.

The package will cover all major Buddhist religious and cultural centres in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal. Also, tourists will be enjoying a visit to the famed Taj Mahal in Agra on the last day, while returning to New Delhi from the eight-day tour.

Buddhist tourist centres encompassed during the travel. (Photo: IRCTC) Buddhist tourist centres encompassed during the travel. (Photo: IRCTC)

The cost for the entire eight-day tour is Rs. 75,075, which also includes hotel stay in New Delhi before and after the trip, and visa fee while entering into Nepal.

