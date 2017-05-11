Buddha set to be included in NCERT curriculum

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo) Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo)

The Union Human Resource Development Ministry has decided to integrate the teachings of Gautam Buddha in the NCERT curriculum. Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said the work of scrutinising and assessing the books to restructure curriculum had begun.

Speaking at an event of the Ministry of Culture to celebrate Buddha Jayanti, Javadekar said the education system needed an overhaul. He said attempts were being made to make it relevant for today’s requirements to make the education system “complete”.

“Bharat ki shiksha ki soch kewal job dene wala ho aur vishay ka gyan de de, yeh shiksha nahi hai (Education provided in India should not just focus on jobs and information on the topic alone). It is a part of education. One part of the education system allows you to know the subject and the other is that you are doing it for employment. But the real aim of education is to prepare a good man,” the minister said.

“That is why we are reworking the NCERT books. These books were prepared 10-12 years ago, we are reworking the curriculum. We will see how it remains relevant in today’s world. And that is why we have asked teachers and experts to scrutinise and give us suggestions and if they think we could amend chapters we would do that. And I want to add that Gautam Buddha’s thoughts, which are thoughts for life, will give aim to the students,” said the minister.

