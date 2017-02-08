BSSC paper leak: SIT detains BSSC Secretary Parmeshwar Ram  

BSSC question paper and answers soon went viral on Whatsapp as the exam began. (Thinkstock photo) BSSC question paper and answers soon went viral on Whatsapp as the exam began. (Thinkstock photo)

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Secretary Parmeshwar Ram has been detained by the Patna Police in connection with exam paper leak on Monday late night. Ram was detained after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted raids and found incriminating evidences at his house. The latest development came after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed a nine-member SIT team, headed by Patna SSP Manu Maharaj, to probe the matter.

As many as 27 people have so far been arrested for allegedly helping candidates cheat through electronic devices in the BSSC examination in Nawada district on Sunday. The police team got a tip off and raided a house located on Warsaliganj Bypass road from where it arrested 27 people along with electronic devices meant for allegedly helping the examinees in writing papers for BSSC inter-level (second phase) examination being held at various centres across the state. The BSSC conducts the exam for appointment of clerks in the state government.

The first phase exam was held last Sunday. According to reports, the questions were leaked on an online chatting platform Whatsapp, as soon as the exams began at 11 am on Sunday. Rumours of the question paper being sold for Rs. 1,000 had been doing the rounds since Sunday morning.

The leaked question paper and answers soon went viral on Whatsapp as the exam began. Bihar, in the past, has been under the scanner as several cheating scams have emerged, with the recent toppers scandal where a Class 12 arts ‘topper’ from the state thought ‘prodigal’ science was about cooking and her classmate, a science topper, couldn’t explain the connection between H2O and water.