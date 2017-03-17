BSSC paper leak: 28 DMs get show cause notice for attending solidarity meet

The Bihar government on Thursday served show cause notice to 28 district magistrates for leaving their headquarters to attend an IAS body meet last month to express solidarity with Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) chairman Sudhir Kumar, who was arrested in connection with a paper leak scam. In February, 128 serving and retired officers attended the meet in Patna and demanded a CBI probe into the paper leak case.

A top government source told The Indian Express that the chief secretary’s office issued the notice to 28 DMs seeking an explanation on whether they sought requisite permission before leaving headquarters as per service rules. The commissioner sanctions leave for DMs.

The showcause also asked the DMs to cite valid reasons for leaving headquarters.

A source said: “The government has a right to know why the DMs left headquarters. If we are not convinced with their replies, action can be taken against them. This was the first time that such a big number of IAS officers left headquarters for Patna.”

One of the DMs who was served the notice said he had sought due permission from the commissioner. “We have right to attend the association meet. We know our service rules,” he said.

The latest development in the standoff between the IAS Officers Association (Bihar branch) and the state government over Kumar’s arrest comes after the IAS body decided not to take verbal orders from the chief minister’s office. The officers have been going to work with black armbands or badges to protest Kumar’s “brazen” arrest.

Meanwhile, the police have stepped up the probe and are trying to get remand of Kumar. They are also looking for another IAS officer in connection with the scam.

