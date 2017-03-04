BSSC leak: Another IAS officer under scanner

Kumar was arrested last weak for allegedly leaking to his relatives question papers for a BSSC examination for recruitment of clerks and assistants. (Thinkstock photo) Kumar was arrested last weak for allegedly leaking to his relatives question papers for a BSSC examination for recruitment of clerks and assistants. (Thinkstock photo)

The Patna Police SIT probing the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) paper leak suspects the involvement of another IAS officer in the case. Police officials, however, have refused to reveal the name of the officer under the scanner.

In a related development, the state General Administration Department has suspended IAS officer Sudhir Kumar as BSSC chairman. Kumar was arrested last weak for allegedly leaking to his relatives question papers for a BSSC examination for recruitment of clerks and assistants.

Watch What Else is Making News

Meanwhile, the Bihar branch of IAS Officers’ Association, is continuing its protest against Kumar’s arrest. Its demand for a CBI probe into the case has been backed by the central IAS Officers’ Association.

The Bihar IAS officers are now citing the example of IAS officer Jitendra Gupta, who was arrested by Kaimur police in 2014 on charges of accepting bribe from truckers as Mohania sub divisional officer. Later, the Patna High Court gave him a clean chit and ordered the quashing of the FIR against him. The Supreme Court recently upheld the order.

“The Jitendra Gupta case is a brilliant case of Bihar police framing an IAS officer. We have no trust in the SIT and want the case to be handed over to CBI,” said a senior IAS officer.