BSP to skip Patna rally, says Mayawati

MAYAWATI ON Thursday said that no one from her party will attend RJD’s ‘BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao rally’ in Patna on August 27, arguing that BSP will not share stage with any Opposition party until the contours of an alliance among non-BJP parties and seat-sharing formula for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are finalised.

Speaking to mediapersons at her residence in Lucknow, Mayawati said there have been “several rumours” about BSP’s participation in the rally of non-BJP “secular front” organised by Lalu Prasad’s RJD in Patna. On Wednesday, Lalu had said that BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Misra will participate in the rally.

“As far as participation in the Patna rally is concerned, BSP apprehends that a fight will start over the distribution of seats (among Opposition parties) after the success of this rally,” she said. “Division of seats among parties and its policy should be decided first.”

