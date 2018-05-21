BSP target: 50 per cent posts to be filled by youths

At the cadre camp held on Sunday, youths were advised to not become inactive after joining BSP, but hold group meetings at the Assembly-level on weekends. (File) At the cadre camp held on Sunday, youths were advised to not become inactive after joining BSP, but hold group meetings at the Assembly-level on weekends. (File)

In light of increased participation of Dalit youths in agitations over incidents like this year’s April 2 Bharat Bandh, PhD scholar Rohith Vemula’s suicide and the flogging of a Dalit family in Una in 2016, BSP has decided to take measures to incorporate more youths at the organisational level.

On Sunday, the party organised a ‘cadre camp’ for youths in Vishwas Nagar Assembly segment of the national capital, where it announced that such programmes will be held in every Assembly segment at the district and Lok Sabha seat levels. It also announced that it wants 50 per cent of the organisation to comprise youths aged up to 35 years.

BSP’s Delhi chief coordinator Mahesh Arya, who was chief guest at the event, said, “BSP is a grand national party and there are a large number of youths in the country. The party has decided that youths aged up to 35 years will be given 50 per cent participation in the organisation.”

A senior party leader from UP said youths will be given positions according to their capabilities in 50 per cent posts in different teams at the booth, sector and zone level. Speaking to The Indian Express, Arya said, “The party wants to provide youths a proper platform to enter politics and work for the service of the nation.” He added that youths will be given 50 per cent participation in the organisation, but they will have to execute the responsibilities with discipline.

Another party leader said that while there already exists a BSP wing called the Bahujan Volunteer Force (BVF) which puts emphasis on youth participation, it is not for mainstream politics. “Now youths will get positions in the BSP main body and their job will be to hold party programmes and reach out to more youths,” the leader added.

At the cadre camp held on Sunday, youths were advised to not become inactive after joining BSP, but hold group meetings at the Assembly-level on weekends. “Behenji (Mayawati) is very serious about participation of talented youths in the party,” said a party leader.

