BSP slams PM Modi’s remark, says take a peep into your own ‘scams’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the BJP Vijay Shankhnad Rally in Meerut on Saturday ahead of the Assembly polls. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the BJP Vijay Shankhnad Rally in Meerut on Saturday ahead of the Assembly polls. PTI Photo

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘SCAM’ remark and asked the former to look into the scams made under the BJP-led NDA government. “Modi ji’s own party and government is full of scams, viz a viz the Vijay Mallya scam, the Lalit Modi scam, VYAPAM scam which supposedly amounts to Rs. 50,000 crores. It is ironical that the Prime Minister, his party’s Chief Minister’s, and other government high ups have themselves been involved in multiple scams are making such far-fetched remarks,” BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria told ANI.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Further expressing confidence of getting the support of the people, he said that Uttar Pradesh is sick of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s bad governance and the Prime Minister’s false promises, and therefore would elect BSP chief Mayawati for the fifth time. Addressing a rally in Meerut on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a combined attack on the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

He said that Uttar Pradesh will not show any progress unless it is free from corruption, which can be achieved only if the ‘SCAM’ (S-Samajwadi Party, C-Congress Party, A-Akhilesh Yadav, M-Mayawati) is removed from power, adding that UP has the potential to be India’s most prosperous state. Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election between February 11 and March 8. Out of the 403 assembly seats, the Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will field its candidates in rest of the 298 seats.