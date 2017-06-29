BSP seeks disqualification of Naseemuddin from UP Council

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) today sought disqualification of expelled party leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui from the membership of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. In an application to the Council chairman, the party also demanded that Siddiqui should not be given any facility or allowances that he used to enjoy as a legislator.

“BSP leader in UP Legislative Council Sunil Kumar Chittor has sent an application to the chairman citing various rules that Siddiqui be disqualified from membership with effect from May 27,” party general secretary S C Mishra said in a statement.

It was on May 27 that Siddiqui had floated a new outfit, the Rashtriya Bahujan Morcha, after he was expelled from BSP. Mishra said that Siddiqui had been elected on a BSP ticket and since he was no longer associated with the party, he should be disqualified from the membership of the Council.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App