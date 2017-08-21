BSP says have no Twitter handle, ‘Opposition unity’ poster fake

BSP denied having any official account. The poster which was purportedly released by a party-linked account was later deleted from the verified Twitter handle @BspUP2017. BSP denied having any official account. The poster which was purportedly released by a party-linked account was later deleted from the verified Twitter handle @BspUP2017.

Rumours about a ”Opposition unity” being in the works swirled when a poster bearing photographs of BSP Mayawati in the lead and flanked by various leaders — Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi — emerged on social media media on Sunday. A day later, however, the Bahujan Samajwadi, from whose supposed official handle the poster was tweeted, rejected that any such alliance is in the making, at least not for now, saying the party did not release any such poster on Twitter. The party neither has an official account on Twitter, Mishra added.

“There is no official Twitter account of BSP. [The] poster wasn’t released by BSP,” Mishra said. The “fake” poster gave a call for an “Opposition unity for social justice”.

Signifucantly, Twitter has an active verified page @BspUp2017, however, the handle has a disclaimer: “Note: This is not an official BSP account but initiated by BSP ideology supporter”. BSP senior members like Sudhindra Bhadoria regularly retweet tweets of the handle.

The party released a statement denying having any official Twitter account. The party released a statement denying having any official Twitter account.

The party released a statement condemning the poster and called it an act of mischief. It also pointed out that there were several points that highlighted the poster was fake, particularly the line that stated ‘Bahujan Hitay, Bahujan Sukhay’ as the party’s motto is ‘Sarvajan Hitay va Sarvajan Sukhay’.

Follwoing the controversy, the photograph has been deleted from the BSP-linked account. Interestingly, RJD has planned an Opposition rally on August 27 in Patna. The Congress has also planned a big Opposition rally to be held in Gujarat on September 1.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd