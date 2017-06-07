BSP requests UP CM for upkeep of memorials set up during Mayawati’s rule

BSP chief Mayawati (File) BSP chief Mayawati (File)

A BSP delegation met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here today with a demand for the proper upkeep of the memorials and parks set up when party supremo Mayawati was the chief minister. The delegation, led by senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra, met the chief minister in the morning and drew his attention towards the “poor condition” of the memorials and parks and demanded their proper upkeep and maintenance.

Mayawati had recently blamed the state government for the “laxity” in maintenance of the memorials after a fire broke out at the Manyawar Shri Kanshiram Green Eco Garden. Late on Saturday night, the dry grass in the garden caught fire. Subsequently, the BSP supremo asked a four-member team to meet Adityanath and highlight the laxity on the part of the administration, so that such incidents were not repeated in the future.

After the meeting, Misra said he had apprised the chief minister of the situation at the eco garden and requested him to ensure a proper upkeep of all the memorials set up by the Mayawati government in the state. Others in the delegation included state BSP chief Ram Achal Rajbhar, leader of the BSP Legislative Party in the Assembly Lalji Verma and former state minister Indrajeet Saroj.

