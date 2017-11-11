Illegal mining: BSP MLC Mehmood Ali’s land, bank account seized

The Saharanpur administration has begun attaching properties of BSP MLC Mehmood Ali in order to realise the Rs 44 crore he ‘owes’ the government after an inquiry found that he was involved in illegal mining in Saharanpur. In the last three days, the administration has seized around nine hectares of farm land in seven villages and his bank account.

Ali alleged that he was being harassed because he is a BSP leader.

District Mining Officer, Saharanpur, Pankaj Kumar said that a complaint against Ali was filed in 2012 after which an inquiry was conducted. On the basis of the findings, notices were served to him and his two partners seeking a reply, he added.

“The district administration found their reply unsatisfactory and issued the recovery certificate (RC) against them,” Kumar said.

Saharanpur District Magistrate P K Pandey said he had issued the RC against Ali on September 28 this year.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Behat area, Yuvraj Singh said notices were pasted outside Ali’s house at Mirzapur village. Around two weeks later, when Ali failed to respond, the administration, with the help of local residents and revenue officials, began identifying and seizing his properties.

“My partners Puneet Jain and Mukesh Jain, and I had received the contract to mine in 2008-10 in Saharanpur (when the BSP was in power). The administration claims that I was involved in illegal mining… The allegation is false,” said Ali.

