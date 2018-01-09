BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari suffers heart attack in Banda jail, hospitalised

BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari (file photo) BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari (file photo)

Controversial Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who is currently in Banda jail in connection with various criminal cases against him, on Tuesday suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the district hospital.

“I have talked to the SSP, Banda, and he told me about it (heart attack). I have sought a report from both the SP and the DM, Banda. The legislator will be provided the best treatment,” PTI quoted Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar as saying.

Kumar, however, did not confirm whether Ansari’s wife too suffered a heart attack, which was reported by a section of media. “I can confirm it only after I get a report from there,” he said.

The gangster-turned-politician from Mau constituency had been in various jails in the state since 2015 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In September last year, Ansari, along with seven others, was acquitted in a double murder case that took place in City Kotwali police station area of Mau district on August 29, 2009. READ MORE

(With PTI inputs)

