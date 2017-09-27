BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, seven others acquitted in double murder case

Mukhtar Ansari, the MLA from Mau Sadar seat, is currently lodged at Banda district jail. (file photo) Mukhtar Ansari, the MLA from Mau Sadar seat, is currently lodged at Banda district jail. (file photo)

A local court in Mau, on Wednesday, acquitted controversial BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari and seven others in a double murder case that took place in City Kotwali police station area of Mau district on August 29, 2009. The court has, however, convicted three other persons to life imprisonment on murder charges.

Mukhtar Ansari, MLA from Mau Sadar seat, is currently lodged at Banda district jail.

“Additional District Judge Adil Aftab Ahmad on Wednesday acquitted Mukhtar Ansari and seven others in the double murder case on lack of evidence. The court, however, sentenced three others Raju Kannojia, Amresh Kannojia and Arvind Yadav to life imprisonment,” said Mukhtar’s counsel Daroga Singh.

Amresh and Raju are natives of Mau while Arvind is resident of Ghazipur district. They are lodged in jail since their arrest in 2009.

Singh added that 13 prosecution witnesses were examined by the court.

According to Daroga Singh, the case dates back to August 29, 2009, when contractor Manna Singh, along with his associate, was travelling in his SUV when armed men attacked the vehicle. Manna Singh died at the spot, while his associate Rajesh Rai suffered bullet injuries. Two months later, Rajesh succumbed to injuries.

Manna Singh’s cousin Harinder Singh lodged an FIR against unidentified persons on murder charges at the City Kotwali police station.

Daroga Singh added that during the course of investigation, police learnt that the murder was executed at the behest of Mukhtar Ansari who was then lodged in jail.

“Police stated that Mukhtar got Manna Singh killed after he refused to give him commission in the contract. After completing investigation, police filed chargesheet against 11 persons including Mukhtar Ansari. During trial, five persons booked in the case got bail and they came out while others remained inside the jail,” said Daroga Singh, adding that Mukhtar Ansari will remain in jail after acquittal following other cases pending against him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd