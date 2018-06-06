BSP MLA in Karnataka likely to become party’s first minister outside Uttar Pradesh

BSP supremo Mayawati was among the galaxy of Opposition leaders present last month at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (file photo) BSP supremo Mayawati was among the galaxy of Opposition leaders present last month at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (file photo)

Among the 23 Karnataka MLAs expected to take oath as ministers on Wednesday, N Mahesh’s names stand out in the list. The Kollegala MLA is set to become the Bahujan Samaj Party’s first lawmaker outside Uttar Pradesh to become a minister. With the party out of power in Uttar Pradesh, he will also hold the distinction of becoming the only BSP minister in the country. It is learnt that the JDS decided to allot a portfolio to Mahesh from its quota. BSP supremo Mayawati was among the galaxy of Opposition leaders present last month at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

On Tuesday, the Congress failed to finalise the names of its ministers even after five hours of intense discussions involving party president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress, which has 77 MLAs in the assembly, was assigned 22 ministers. Out of which only 15 MLAs are expected to take oath today. Senior leader D K Shivakumar, who was tasked with keeping the Congress flock together after the results, is likely to take oath. It is unclear what portfolio he would be offered.

The party is of the view that several of its next-generation leaders in the state need to be given a chance in the first cabinet expansion. The Congress is also expected to pick ministers with caste equations and regional considerations in mind.

The JDS, with 37 legislators, has been assigned 12 ministers. Three other MLAs supporting the coalition through the Congress are also in the reckoning for ministerial posts.

