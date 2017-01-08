BSP MLA booked for ‘manhandling’ govt workers

Police on Friday lodged a case against Mohammad Ghazi, BSP MLA and party candidate from Bardhapur constituency in Bijnor district, for allegedly manhandling a tehsildar and other employees and threatening them for removing BSP banners and posters from public areas.

The complainant, Suresh Kumar, tehsildar of Dhampur area, alleged he was getting posters and banners of political parties removed from public places in Sherkot area when Ghazi arrived with his supporters on Wednesday evening. He allegedly abused and threatened Kumar and other employees for removing the BSP’s publicity material. When Kumar and his staff objected, Ghazi allegedly manhandled them.

“He pushed and abused me. He also threatened to kill me. I was just doing my job,” Suresh Kumar told The Indian Express.

SP Bijnor Dharamveer Singh said a case had been registered. “No arrest has been made. We are investigating,” said Singh. Ghazi did not respond to calls.