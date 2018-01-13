BSP MLA back in Banda jail after heart attack: ‘Ansari not given proper treatment, sent back to jail under govt pressure’

Jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s family on Friday alleged that he was not provided proper treatment after he suffered a heart attack and was “hurriedly” sent back to Banda district jail due to “pressure” from the state

government.

After he reportedly suffered a heart attack on Tuesday, prison authorities had referred Mukhtar to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow for an examination. He was discharged and shifted back to the district jail on Thursday.

Mukhtar’s brother and former MP Afzal Ansari on Friday said he suspected a “conspiracy” behind his brother not being provided the “required medical help”. Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow, he said, “Doctors in Banda had informed us that Mukhtar had suffered a heart attack and they referred him to Lucknow’s SGPGI for treatment. Doctors at SGPGI, after examining Mukhtar, had told us that his condition is serious and the examination report is positive. They conducted Mukhtar’s angiography and later said there is no serious blockage found in the veins. Doctors had told us that Mukhtar would be kept under observation for 72 hours and would be discharged only after his condition is found to be stable.”

“On Thursday, doctors suddenly discharged Mukhtar in a hurry after 40 hours. I have evidences that my brother was shifted back to Banda jail under pressure from the government machinery. I suspect there is a conspiracy,” he added.

Afzal also alleged, “The government has been acting biased because MLC Brijesh Singh has been kept in Varanasi jail as he belongs to the same district and has cases against him there. However, my brother is lodged in Banda while he has no case there in the district.”

Mukhtar, an MLA from Sadar seat in Mau district, was shifted to Banda jail from Lucknow in March last year.

“Mukhtar had raised objections over his transfer from Lucknow to Banda jail after this government came to power. He has cases in Ghazipur, Lucknow, Mau and Agra and he should be kept where his cases are on trial. He has deliberately been kept in Banda where there is no proper medical facility. We will move court praying to shift my brother to any other jail,” said Afzal, adding that he had also spoken to CM Yogi Adityanath over phone, and he had assured that he would look into the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App