BSP leader shot dead; BJP, VHP men among four booked

Local BSP leader and former head of Mauaima block Mohammad Shami was shot dead by bike-borne youths near his residence, around 40 km from Allahabad, Sunday night.

An FIR was registered against BJP leader and present block head Sudhir Maurya and three others, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Abhishek Yadav, based on a complaint lodged by Shami’s son.

The incident triggered tension in the area as Shami’s supporters blocked the Allahabad-Pratapgarh highway on Monday morning, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and security for the leader’s family.

“Police teams have been formed to investigate the matter and arrest the accused. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order,” said Allahabad SSP Shalabh Mathur.

The BSP leader’s son Imtiaz Ali, who is a member of the zilla panchayat, alleged in his complaint that rivalry between his father and local BJP leaders and Yadav had led to his father’s death. Yadav had made the headlines last year for entering a Moharram procession while wearing a burqa, and his subsequent arrest after a few women identified him.

Shami, 60, had left the Samajwadi Party last year to join BSP after losing in the panchayat polls. In the 2002 Assembly polls, which he contested as an independent candidate from Kunda, he had lost to muscleman Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya.

“He faced several criminal cases including those of murder and dacoity,” said Mathur.

