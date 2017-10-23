BSP leader murder case: 2 students of Allahabad University arrested

Allahabad: Fire brigade workers try to douse a state transport roadways bus that was set on fire by supporters of BSP leader Rajesh Yadav after his death, in Allahabad. (PTI Photo) Allahabad: Fire brigade workers try to douse a state transport roadways bus that was set on fire by supporters of BSP leader Rajesh Yadav after his death, in Allahabad. (PTI Photo)

Two of the five Allahabad University students, who are under the scanner in connection with the murder of BSP leader Rajesh Kumar Yadav earlier this month, were arrested from UP’s Pratapgarh district on Sunday. Police said the murder was a fallout of gang rivalry in the run-up to the university’s student body polls.

According to police, Ashutosh Singh (21) and Antesh Singh (22) have confessed that they were part of a group that had an altercation with Yadav on October 2 at the university’s Tara Chand hostel shortly before his murder.

Allahabad SP Anand Kulkarni said, “We are still looking for the student who shot Yadav dead.”

“Yadav’s friend Dr Mukul Singh has been named in the complaint lodged by his wife. As Mukul is well-connected with student politicians, we are probing if he had a role to play in the murder. We have got permission for a narco-analysis test and we will submit the request to conduct this test on him in court Monday,” said Kulkarni. “He is not cooperating. So we are holding him suspect, though we have not yet found any strong lead on his connection to the murder.”

Mukul had been associated with Yadav for 10 years and accompanied him to the hostel the night he was murdered.

At the heart of the clash, police said, is rivalry between the two influential former student leaders of the university, Sumit Shukla and the jailed Abhishek Singh, both accused in criminal cases.

Police said that on the night of the murder, Yadav was inebriated and had an altercation with students. The students, mistaking him for a Sumit Shukla supporter, informed associates of Abhishek Singh who accosted Yadav soon, police said. As Yadav tried to flee, a group of students pursued him.

“The students stopped Yadav’s vehicle. He shot at them, but missed. At this point, Akash Singh (23), one of the students pursuing him, allegedly shot at Yadav. We are looking for him. The two students arrested have admitted they were part of the group that had an altercation with Yadav,” the SP said.

