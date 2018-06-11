BSP leader criticises Maurya’s comments that SP-BSP bonhomie will end before 2019 polls

Senior BSP leader Uma Shankar Singh on Monday hit out at BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya for stating that SP-BSP bonhomie in UP will collapse before 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and said if given a chance he himself would become a part of the coalition. “Such people have the desire to be a part of the coalition even if it requires making an entry from the back door,” Singh who is deputy leader of the BSP legislature party, told newspersons here.

Maurya, who quit BSP and went on to become a minister in the BJP government headed by Yogi Adityanath had yesterday said: “By the time the Lok Sabha election are round the corner, the electoral understanding will break”. Singh said Maurya’s statement depicted his “frustration over BJP’s continuous defeats in the by-elections in the state”

Maurya who is minister for Labour and Employment had also said “SP and BSP will perish by fighting each other. This electoral understanding is not based on issues, and any electoral understanding deprived of any issue is not long lasting”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App