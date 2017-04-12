BSP holds EVM protest across Uttar Pradesh

Latest News
In a statement, party chief Mayawati claimed the “grand demonstrations” organised by the BSP on ‘Virodh Diwas’ in all districts and capitals of other states were “powerful”.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published:April 12, 2017 2:52 am
The BSP on Tuesday held demonstrations in all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, alleging “tampering” of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the Assembly elections. It also demanded that the Election Commission should return to voting through ballot papers. In Lucknow, the demonstration was led by BSP general secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui. In Lucknow, around 500 people participated in the protest.

