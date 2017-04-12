BSP holds EVM protest across Uttar Pradesh

BSP workers shout slogans during a protest against the alleged tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the UP assembly election at DC office in Shimla on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) BSP workers shout slogans during a protest against the alleged tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the UP assembly election at DC office in Shimla on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The BSP on Tuesday held demonstrations in all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, alleging “tampering” of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the Assembly elections. It also demanded that the Election Commission should return to voting through ballot papers. In Lucknow, the demonstration was led by BSP general secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui. In Lucknow, around 500 people participated in the protest.

In a statement, party chief Mayawati claimed the “grand demonstrations” organised by the BSP on ‘Virodh Diwas’ in all districts and capitals of other states were “powerful”. She alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah “have not just murdered democracy in UP and Uttarakhand in their hunger for power, but also greatly misused money and power to trample on the mandate in Goa and Manipur”.

