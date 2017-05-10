BSP expels Nasimuddin Siddiqui, son for ‘anti-party activities’

Nasimuddin Siddiqui. Source: Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav Nasimuddin Siddiqui. Source: Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav

The BSP on Wednesday suspended its legislator Nasimuddin Siddiqui and his son from the party. He has been accused of carrying out anti- party activities. Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member, also accused him of taking money from people in return for work. He also said that BSP will not tolerate indiscipline.

The party had earlier removed him as the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections and appointed in-charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Dayashankar Singh case:

Earlier, when a non bailable warrant against expelled BJP leader Dayashankar Singh for his ‘prostitute remark’ against Mayawati was issued, the party leader along with Nasimuddin Siddiqui abused him and his family for the same. Singh’s mother filed FIR against Mayawati, the then national general secretary Siddiqui, Ram Achal Rajbhar and others.

Siddiqui, instead, claimed that it was a BJP “ploy” to “save” the expelled leader, who is absconding after being booked for making derogatory remarks against Mayawati. He also said that BJP has tried to give “a new twist” to the matter to distract public attention. “It was a pre-planned strategy to distract attention from the basic issue,” he added.

On the other hand, BJP said that it took Dayashankar’s remark case seriously and expelled him from the party, but Mayawati was “justifying” Siddiqui’s use of derogatory language and called her stand “condemnable”.

BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said, “Siddiqui said Singh’s daughter should be presented before the crowd. This is an insult to women. We condemn Mayawati’s justification of it. She should not do politics over it and damage the state’s social harmony in her greed for power. BJP demands she offer an unconditional apology and take action against Siddiqui.”

His position during elections:

Naseemuddin Siddiqui was named on the second spot, just after chief Mayawati. He was in the list of BSP’s star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh, central, eastern and Bundelkhand regions. He and other prime campaigners also had the benefit of having expenses charged in the name of their party instead of the candidate. A recognised party can nominate 40 such campaigners and have to be submitted to the Election Commission.

According to party sources, Siddiqui’s importance increased after Mayawati started to focus on building the Dalit-Muslim vote bank.

