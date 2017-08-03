BSP expels 2 Dalit leaders, one says ‘refused Maya money’

BSP chief Mayawati (PTI Photo) BSP chief Mayawati (PTI Photo)

Two days after its MLC and prominent upper caste leader Jaiveer Singh defected to BJP, the BSP on Wednesday ousted two Dalit leaders including former minister Indrajeet Saroj, after he accused party chief Mayawati of demanding money from him. Saroj on Wednesday alleged that at a party meeting on July 8, Mayawati had demanding Rs 9-22 lakh from each party candidate who contested the last Assembly elections. “I told party leaders that I will not give the money and won’t contest elections in the future. Yesterday, I received a call from Mayawati. She said she had removed me from all party posts. She asked me to sit at home and not work for the party organisation. We were just hoping that she would someday give up her habit of demanding money. She took money even from zila panchayat elections candidates,” Saroj told a news channel.

In the evening, party in-charge for Allahabad division Ashok Gautam announced said Saroj had nothing to do with BSP anymore. “For the last several days, he had been making confusing statements which indicated he was tilting towards another party. Today he made comments against the party. It had not expelled him earlier, but today it has been clarified that he is no more associated with BSP,” he said.

Gautam refuted Saroj’s claim that Mayawati had demanded money from him, saying that all those who leave BSP level the same allegation. He said Saroj had already told the party that he will not contest elections in the future.

Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali, also the coordinator for Allahabad division, said that the party had neither issued a statement, nor had any of its leaders made a statement about Saroj’s expulsion. “But if he is himself saying that he has been expelled, then it shows his mentality,” he said.

Saroj won four Assembly elections as a BSP nominee, but lost to BJP’s Lal Bahadur on Manjhanpur seat of Kaushambi district in the one held earlier this year. He was minister in the previous Mayawati-led governments of 2002 and 2007. He had also served as party coordinator for Lucknow, Allahabad and Varanasi divisions.

In the afternoon, the party had also released a statement that former MLA from Mohan seat of Unnao, Radhelal Rawat, had been expelled for indulging in “indiscipline” and “anti-party activities”.

Rawat and Saroj both belong to the Pasi sub-caste, the second largest Dalit sub-caste in the state after Jatavs. Saroj was the most prominent Pasi face of the BSP. His departure is likely to create more hurdles in the party’s attempts to reach out to non-Jatav castes. Jatavs are considered the traditional supporters of the party.

Last month, Jaiveer Singh, who was the party’s Thakur leader, had jumped ship to BJP. A few months back, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who was regarded as the party’s Muslim face, was expelled from the party. He too had alleged that Mayawati had demanded money from him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App