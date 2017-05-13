Day after, counter to BSP chief’s charges: Siddiqui claims threat from Mayawati ‘gang’

Naseemuddin Siddiqui Naseemuddin Siddiqui

A day after BSP chief Mayawati called him a “taping blackmailer”, expelled party general secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui on Friday called her “the biggest blackmailer in India” and a “blot on humanity”. Addressing a media conference here, Siddiqui also claimed that Mayawati could get “her gang members” to attack him and requested UP Chief Minister Adityanath to provide him and his family security cover.

“I had Z-category security on High Court’s orders. That should be given to me. Whichever party the chief minister is from, he is the CM for everyone,” he said. Hitting back at the BSP chief, Siddiqui said, “You called me a taping blackmailer, but I have not seen a bigger blackmailer than you in whole (of) India. You blackmail (party) workers, officers, MLAs, MPs, ministers. I only used your own weapon against you — I applied against you whatever you had taught me.”

He also asked why the party had not accused him of taking money related to membership when he was expelled on Wednesday. “Everybody knows what this membership is. People know how much it is,” he claimed. “Are people made members forcibly?” Siddiqui also released a tape that he said is a recording of his phone conversation with BSP state headquarters in-charge Ram Avtar Mittal. In it, Mittal is purportedly heard confirming to Siddiqui that no membership “book” settlement is pending with him.

The expelled leader alleged that “thousands” of people have lost money to the party “in the name of membership”. He said he is collecting details of such people and will seek legal opinion on whether an FIR can be lodged in the matter. Stating that he will not make any personal comment on Mayawati, Siddiqui said she is a “blot on humanity”.

Reacting to the BSP chief’s remark that he could not even get his son to win from Fatehpur in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Siddiqui said Mayawati has herself lost several elections, and that she won only when he was her agent. On her claim that BSP founder Kanshi Ram had cautioned her about Siddiqui — apparently telling her that he is not a good person — Siddiqui expressed surprise at how Mayawati, in that case, made him BSP national general secretary and minister of several departments after Kanshi Ram’s death.

Statement recorded in case filed by BJP minister

Naseemuddin Siddiqui on Friday recorded his statement at Hazratganj police station here in a case lodged against him in connection with abusive slogans shouted during a protest against BJP leader Dayashankar Singh in July last year. The protest was organised after Singh made a casteist remark about Mayawati, and derogatory remarks were allegedly made against Singh’s minor daughter and his wife.

“The protest was held on the orders of the Maharani (Mayawati),” PTI quoted Siddiqui as saying. He declined to divulge details about his statement to the police. ENS

