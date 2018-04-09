BSP chief Mayawati warns officers lodging ‘false cases’ against Dalits

BSP Supremo Mayawati. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. BSP Supremo Mayawati. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav.

BAHUJAN SAMAJ Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said that BJP governments in different states have tampered with the video of Bharat Bandh agitation on April 2, and are using that as evidence to lodge false cases against people from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities involved in the protest against the Supreme Court’s order on the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Mayawati also said that the “largely successful” agitation had terrified the BJP, because of which the governments of BJP-ruled states were “torturing” Dalits.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mayawati said that most such atrocities against SCs/STs were taking place in BJP-governed states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“Oppression of people belonging to the Dalit and tribal communities is still going on at every stage. However, their situation has worsened since April 2 as now these people, unlike others, can neither raise their voices against their problems and pain nor protest or organise Bharat Bandh. If they do this, then to shut their mouths once and for all, they sent to jail…using their morphed videos made at the government level,” the BSP chief said.

“Because of the widespread success and anger within the Dalit and tribal population, the BJP’s central and state governments are now terrified and have started to feel the power sliding from their hands…,” she further said, adding that the atrocities committed during the Emergency seemed lesser in comparison to these arrests.

Stating that all such “fake cases” will be withdrawn when the BSP comes to power in these states, Mayawati warned that inquiry will be initiated against officers involved in such “wrong acts”. She said that even officers who will retire by the time the BSP comes to power will not be spared from action.

Mayawati asked BSP workers to help the innocent people who have been named in such “false cases”, including lending them financial assistance.

“In this matter, we also request innocent and oppressed people to take the help of courts against their harassment…we do not think that the government can give justice to these people,” she added.

Mayawati said that she had spoken with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on April 3 and demanded action to stop arrests of supporters of Bharat Bandh and followers of Ambedkar in villages of UP, MP and Rajasthan. She said a delegation of BSP leaders, led by party national general secretary S C Mishra, will also meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a similar demand.

Mayawati pointed out that in recent days, several Dalit MPs of the BJP from UP have alleged that they are ignored by the BJP government, and that atrocities are being committed against people from SC and ST communities. But these BJP leaders are “making the statements for their own political interests, and that appear a drama ahead of the next Lok Sabha election,” Mayawati said.

“Now that Lok Sabha elections are close and they can feel their party’s future is in the dark…when these people are being disowned by the Dalit community, to save themselves from this they are doing drama. However, I believe that the self-respecting people from the Dalit community will not forgive these MPs…,” she added.

Mayawati said that the same Dalit MPs of the BJP were silent when she had raised those issues of SCs/STs in Parliament, or had not spoken out at the time of incidents against Dalits in Una (Gujarat), Shabbirpur village (Saharanpur, UP), or Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula’s suicide in University of Hyderabad.

Calling the BJP’s directive to its MPs to spend nights in Dalit dominated villages a “gimmick and drama”, Mayawati said, “True followers of Ambedkar will not allow any BJP leader to enter their villages.”

5th BJP MP speaks on Dalit atrocities

On Saturday, BJP MP Udit Raj, who is also a Dalit, had taken to Twitter to claim that Dalits are “being tortured on a large scale after the April 2 protest”, and that not only “anti-reservatists” but police too were slapping false cases on them. On Sunday, he tweeted, “My tweets are misconstrued that its harming BJP rather it strengthens that at least there are people like me in BJP who are concerned with Dalit atrocities after 2 April agitation. It will convince Dalits & they will remain with party. Govt will check anti-Dalit officer/people”

Raj is the fifth BJP MP to raise his voice against his government over matters related to Dalits and backwards.

* Earlier, Robertsganj MP Chhote Lal Kharwar and Etawah MP Ashok Kumar Dohre (all elected from reserved seats) had taken on the government on similar issues.

* On April 1, Bahraich MP Savitri Bai Phule had organised a rally of Dalits in Lucknow and attacked the Centre over reservations and the recent incidents of desecration of B R Ambedkar’s statues.

* In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2, BJP MP from Bijnor’s Nagina constituency Yashwant Singh has alleged that despite assurances, Dalits are yet to receive benefits of reservation, including in jobs and promotions.

