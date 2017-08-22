BSP, Apna Dal (Sonelal) welcome SC verdict on triple talaq

BSP Chief Mayawati. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey BSP Chief Mayawati. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

The BSP and the Apna Dal (Sonelal) on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq with the former calling for enactment of a law in this regard without any narrow politics. In a statement here, BSP chief Mayawati said, “It is now the responsibility of the central government to enact a legislation within the desired time frame as per the wish and intention of the apex court without any narrow politics of RSS’ hidden agenda.”

She said her party welcomed the apex court’s order keeping in mind the atrocities on Muslim women in the country because of triple talaq or under its garb for years. It would have been better if the Muslim Personal Law Board acted on its own on the triple talaq issue, but since it was not done, the court had to mediate, Mayawati said.

Apna Dal (Sonelal), a constituent of the BJP-led government at the Centre, said the apex court verdict has ushered in a ray of hope among the Muslim women. National president of the party Ashish Singh Patel, in a statement here, said, “The decision of the Supreme Court will definitely, usher in a ray of hope among the Muslim women.”

“This decision of the Supreme Court will not only stop the practice of triple talaq, but it will also give justice to the suffering women,” he said. “Women will now get their due rights and honour. Owing to votebank politics, previous governments did not take any stand on this issue.

“But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi without bothering for the votebank politics, took a bold decision for the justice of Muslim women,” spokesperson of Apna Dal (Sonelal) Arvind Sharma said. The Supreme Court by a majority verdict set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran. While Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq and asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U U Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution.

The minority verdict by CJI Khehar and Justice Nazeer, which favoured keeping on hold the practise of triple talaq for six months, asked the political parties to set aside their differences and help the Centre in coming out with a legislation.

The judges in the minority verdict said that if the Centre does not bring a law within six months, then its injunction on triple talaq will continue.

