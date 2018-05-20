BSF’s retaliation to unprovoked shelling forces Pak troops to ‘plead for ceasefire’ along IB

In the black and white footage released by the BSF, a rocket is seen cruising towards a Pakistani bunker, resulting in a massive explosion. (Source: ANI ) In the black and white footage released by the BSF, a rocket is seen cruising towards a Pakistani bunker, resulting in a massive explosion. (Source: ANI )

Pakistan Rangers were forced to “plead for ceasefire” along the International Border after Indian troops pounded them with heavy artillery, the Border Security Force claimed on Sunday. To substantiate the statement, the BSF released a thermal-imagery footage showing the Indian troops destroying a Pakistani pocket across the border in retaliation to the unprovoked firing and shelling along the IB.

“The befitting reply by BSF units to the unprovoked shelling and firing across the IB by Pakistani forces has forced them to plead for ceasefire,” a senior official said, adding that the precision fire of BSF troopers on Pakistani firing locations inflicted heavy losses over the last three days. “And yesterday this firing found their mark with one of the rangers in chicken neck area,” the official added.

“(Pakistan) Rangers called up Jammu BSF formation today and beseeched to stop firing,” a BSF spokesman said.

In the black and white footage released by the BSF, a rocket is seen cruising towards a Pakistani bunker, resulting in a massive explosion.

The BSF lost two of its jawans in this latest round of unprovoked firing on the Jammu IB over the last few days. A number of civilians were also killed and injured in the Jammu area due to this firing incident which was seen to have increased in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a marked spike in Pakistani shelling and firing along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) this year. Over 700 incidents of fire and shelling were reported, which left 38 people including 18 security personnel dead and scores injured.

