BSF’s Loveraj Singh Dharmshaktu sets national record, scales Mount Everest for seventh time

The BSF Mount Everest expedition team in New Delhi with Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. (Source: BSF) The BSF Mount Everest expedition team in New Delhi with Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. (Source: BSF)

Setting up a new Indian record, Assistant Commandant Loveraj Singh Dharmshaktu scaled the Mount Everest for the seventh time in the wee hours of Sunday. Dharmshaktu was leading an expedition team of 25 people from the Border Security Force (BSF) and had left the second base camp of the world’s highest peak on Thursday for the summit climb.

The team had divided into two groups. While group one scaled the summit in the morning, the second group is likely to reach the peak tonight. The Summit was flagged off by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in New Delhi on March 20. The team carried BSF’s ‘clean and save glaciers’ campaign to Everest, and will be bringing back heaps of garbage from the 8,848-meter high peak.

We did it again!!!!! 1st group of 2nd #BSF #MtEverest Expedition scaled the peak this morning in the leadership of Loveraj Singh Dharmshaktu. This is the 7th successful summit to Mt Everest of Mr Loveraj Singh, a new Indian record 2nd group will move tonight to the peak. — BSF (@BSF_India) May 20, 2018

The team comprises of three officers, three subordinate officers, 17 other ranks and two medical staff. Before commencing the trek, the team underwent 37-days of pre-expedition training at Dhauladhar and Pir Panjal ranges of Manali in the month of January and February.

Dharmshaktu, who hails from Bona village of Munsiyari in Uttarakhand was posted in Doiwalal of Uttarakhand before he left for his seventh expedition to the Everest. He was awarded the Padmashree in 2014 for his five earlier treks to the summit. Exactly a year ago he reached the top of Mount everest for the record sixth time.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd