BSF’s football tournament begins

The opening ceremony of the BSF’s Under-19 Football Talent Hunt Tournament, Oorja, was held in Jodhpur on Monday. Football tournaments like this are being organised by the Central Armed Police Forces all over the country on the direction of Ministry of Home Affairs.

The aim is to create an enabling atmosphere for football in the run-up to the Under-17 FIFA World Cup that India will host for the first time in October. The tournaments also aim to find promising football talent across the country.

Union Minister of States for Finance and Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal was the chief guest of the ceremony that was held at Ashwini Stadium in the BSF’s Subsidiary Training Centre.

Arjuna awardee international footballer Magan Singh Rajvi, who is the brand ambassador of this tournament for Rajasthan, IG, BSF Rajasthan Frontier Anil Paliwal, IG (STC Jodhpur) Kuldeep Saini and other senior officers of BSF and civil administration were also present during the ceremony.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now