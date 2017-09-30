Only in Express
  • BSF unearths tunnel being dug from Pakistan side in Jammu

BSF unearths tunnel being dug from Pakistan side in Jammu

The tunnel was 14-feet long when it was detected by the alert troops, the officials said, adding "war-like" store was recovered during the search.

By: PTI | Jammu | Published:September 30, 2017 5:02 pm
BSF, BSF finds tunnel, BSF tunnel, Pakistan, Pakistan tunnel, Tunnel into India, Indian Express, India news The Border Security Force unearthed a tunnel, which was being dug from the Pakistani side along the international border on Saturday (Representational Image)
Related News

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday unearthed a 14-feet long tunnel, which was being dug from the Pakistani side along the international border and recovered “war-like” store in Arnia sector here, officials said.

“An under-construction tunnel was found during sanitisation operation along the international border between Vikram and Patel posts near Damana,” the officials said.

The tunnel was 14-feet long when it was detected by the alert troops, the officials said, adding “war-like” store was recovered during the search of the tunnel indicating the presence of armed infiltrators who, however, managed to flee back.

The officials said a special drive for the detection of tunnels was launched all along the international border in the wake of recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan which left a jawan and a woman dead and scores of civilians injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 30: Latest News