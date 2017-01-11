BSF transfers constable who posted video about ‘bad food’

Army jawan alleges corruption by officers. Army jawan alleges corruption by officers.

The Border Security Force (BSF) constable who uploaded a video alleging troops were being served bad quality food and had to even go hungry at times, has been transferred from his unit to another location. The BSF, however, clarified the transfer was done to ensure a ‘fair probe’, even though they accused the constable of being a ‘chronic alcoholic’.

In a series of videos, which went viral on various social media platforms, BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers “sell it off” in an “illegal” manner in the market.

On Tuesday, the Union Home Ministry gave a Wednesday deadline to BSF DG K K Sharma to submit the probe report. BSF has ordered a probe and deputed a DIG-rank officer to verify Yadav’s allegations.

BSF Inspector General in Jammu, D K Upadhyay said that Yadav was sent for duty at LoC only on December 28 as many people were on leave. The officer said that for four years he was not given any field duty and was stationed at the headquarters.

“We would have been happy if he had come through the proper grievance redressal system instead of putting a video on Facebook. I am surprised as on January 6 a DIG visited the unit and he didn’t complain about anything. His intent was something else and now it is obvious,” said Upadhyay.