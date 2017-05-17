BSF topper’s sister got militant threats, claims Maneka ministry

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. (File) Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. (File)

The Woman and Child Development Ministry has claimed that a Kashmiri BSF entrance topper sought its help to accommodate his sister in a Chandigarh college hostel as she faced militants threats, but the family has denied any instance of intimidation.

The ministry’s official Twitter handle, @MinistryWCD, in a series of tweets on Tuesday said: “Sh. Nabeel Ahmed Wani is Commandant in BSF whose sister is an engineering student in Chandigarh.”

The tweet added: “He requested Smt. @ManekaGandhiBJP to get hostel facility for his sister as she was being threatened by militants. Smt. @ManekagandhiBJP immediately took it up with the college authorities, who have now allowed Mr. Nabeel’s sister to stay in the hostel.” Another tweet said that “under the guidance & leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji it is our solemn duty to safeguard the families of soldiers, who guard our country.”

The tweets were all retweeted by Gandhi on her official handle, @ManekagandhiBJP and a senoir ministry official said Nabeel had sought the ministry’s help citing militant threat to his sister. Nabeel, who hails from Latti, about 130 km from Udhampur, was the BSF entrance topper in 2016. The youth, now undergoing training as BSF Assistant Commandant, denied that militants had threatened him or his family, calling the claim a “complete hoax”. “I never received a threat from any militant,” he said. When asked from where the militants threat talk had started, Nabeel said: “My point was simple. My sister along with all final-year students was asked to leave the hostel. I approached the Union minister through a mail and she helped.”

When The Indian Express spoke to his mother Haneefa Begum over the phone, she expressed surprise. “Main hairaan hoon ki yeh sab kahan se aaya (I am surprised from where these rumours have come),” she said on phone. “Jab aisa kuch hai hi nahi, toh jhooth kyon bole hum (When there is no such thing, then why we should tell a lie),” she said.

When told about the tweets of the Woman and Child Development Ministry, Haneefa said: “Unhoney apney level par yeh kiya hoga, par haqiqat mein aisey koi cheez nahin hai (They may have said these at their level, but in reality, no such thing happened).”

She said her daughter Nida Rafiq was a final-year student at Swami Vivekanand Institute of Engineering and Technology in Chandigarh. Last week, the college, in order to accommodate new entrants, told all final-year students to vacate the hostel and arrange for paying guest accommodation. “I requested the college administration to allow Nida to stay in the hostel as I cannot go to Chandigarh to arrange for a PG accommodation,’’ she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now