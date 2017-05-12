BSF to lodge protest with Pakistani Rangers over ceasefire violations in Arnia

BSF personnel patrolling at the international border on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday. PTI Photo BSF personnel patrolling at the international border on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday. PTI Photo

A tractor driver sustained a minor injury as Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing from small weapons and mortar shelling on Indian side of the international border in Arnia sector on Friday morning. Pointing out that “a strong protest will be lodged to Pakistani Rangers for the misadventure by their forward troops,’’ an official spokesperson said that, “BSF is on high alert and fully committed to ensure sanctity of the international border, and will not allow any kind of activities under garb of such misadventure.”

Giving further details, the spokesperson said that Pakistani Rangers without any reason fired at a “BSF operational and maintenance party” who, at about 6.30 am, was “dominating our area ahead of the border fencing’’.

“A bullet hit the tractor used by BSF in the field and only a very minor scratch was sustained by its driver,’’ the spokesperson added.

The BSF troops on duty points gave swift and befitting reply to Pakistani Rangers, but later tried to further escalate the situation by firing mortar shells on BSF positions. “It was also responded in a controlled and accurate manner by alert BSF troops,’’ the spokesperson said, adding that intermittent exchange of fire between two sides continued till 8.40 am.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Pakistani troops had resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector, killing a woman and injuring her husband in Laam. Some houses had sustained damage as mortar shells also fell near residential area, making a number of people leave their houses for safer places.

