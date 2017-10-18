BSF sounds alert in Tripura to check influx of Rohingya from Bangladesh

The BSF sounded an alert on Wednesday along the 856km-long India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. File Photo The BSF sounded an alert on Wednesday along the 856km-long India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. File Photo

The Border Security Force (BSF) sounded an alert on Wednesday along the 856km-long India-Bangladesh border in Tripura to check the influx of Rohingya into the country.

“The threat of Rohingya intrusion cannot be ruled out as in the past similar cross-border movement of the same group was observed. Many Rohingya have taken shelter in Bangladesh. So, we have alerted our people guarding the border in Tripura to prevent any such intrusion,” BSF IG (Tripura Frontier) S R Ojha said. After the recent conflict in the northern Rakhine province of Myanmar, not a single Rohingya had entered Tripura, the IG said.

More than 5,80,000 Rohingya Muslims have arrived in Bangladesh since August 25, when Myanmar security forces began a crackdown against the minority group. The government had said it was responding to attacks by the Muslim insurgents, but the United Nations and the international community called the response disproportionate.

Ojha also said the Tripura Frontier of the BSF would organise a run on October 22 in memory of the jawans who laid down their lives while guarding the border. “Anybody can participate in the ‘BSF half marathon’. Eminent persons and sports personalities of Tripura will participate in the event,” Ojha said.

