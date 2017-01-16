Complainant soldier in hospital, has talked to wife: Army

“The individual has spoken to his wife on mobile today, he is free to use mobile and is currently at Bareilly Military Hospital. “The individual has spoken to his wife on mobile today, he is free to use mobile and is currently at Bareilly Military Hospital.

The Indian Army on Monday said Lance Naik Yagya Pratap, who took on to social media to air service-related grievances, was admitted to hospital after showing “aggressive behaviour” and stopping eating, adding that his phone is with him and he also talked to his wife. This comes after the soldier’s wife Richa alleged he was confined to his barracks and his phone was confiscated. In a statement, the Army said Pratap has been taken to hospital after he stopped taking food, and his parameters are being monitored.

Watch what else is making news:



Pratap is currently posted to Rajput Regimental Centre at Fatehgarh in Uttar Pradesh since December 21, 2016.

“The individual since January 14 had abstained from food and was showing aggressive behaviour. With a view to monitor his parameters, the individual has been shifted to Bareilly Military Hospital on January 16, as requisite medical facilities do not exist at Fategarh,” said the Army statement.

“The individual has spoken to his wife on mobile today, he is free to use mobile and is currently at Bareilly Military Hospital.

“The Rajput Regimental Centre has reached out to the wife of the individual asking her to reach Bareilly Military Hospital so as to confirm welfare of her husband. Army authorities have made arrangements for her stay and interaction with her husband,” it added.

On Sunday, Pratap’s wife Richa, who lives in his hometown, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, had alleged that he was restrained to n his barracks.

She had said Singh started a hunger strike after his phone was taken away by officers.

Pratap, in a video, had alleged that “jawans are being exploited in the Army by officers”.

Speaking at the Army Day function here on Sunday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had warned soldiers against using social media for airing grievances and also said that it could invite punishment.