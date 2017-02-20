BSF seizes fake Rs 2,000 notes amounting to Rs 96,000 along Bangladesh border

Latest News
Fresh consignment of fake notes of Rs 2000 seized at Bangladesh border on Sunday.

Border Security Forces (BSF) seized a consignment of fake Rs 2,000 denomination notes near Bangladesh border on Monday. Sharif ul Shah, 32, was arrested for trying to smuggle in the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) totaling Rs 96,000 suspected to have come in from Pakistan.

This comes just over a week after another seizure was made along the Bangladesh border on February 8 in Murshidabad from Azizur Rahman (26), who hails from Malda in West Bengal. Sources said Rahman, who was carrying 40 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, told investigators that they had been printed in Pakistan, allegedly with the help of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), and had been smuggled across the border from Bangladesh.

In January, the government had cited Intelligence reports to say that the two main printing presses engaged in printing counterfeit Indian currency in Pakistan had been forced to shut in the aftermath of demonetisation.

