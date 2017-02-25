BSF sends back Pakistani man who inadvertently entered India

In a goodwill gesture, the BSF has handed over a 60-year-old Pakistani national, who had inadvertently crossed into the Indian territory, to Pakistan Rangers, an official said today.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops of Border Out Post Dona Raja Deena Nath, Amritsar sector apprehended Mureed Faqir, a resident of Jakhwa Baad, Pakistan yesterday after he inadvertently crossed the international boundary, entered the Indian territory and reached near border security fence, a BSF official said.

The official said Pakistan Rangers were contacted and Faqir was handed over to them on humanitarian ground.