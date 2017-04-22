BSF seizes Pakistani fishing boat in Kutch district, says occupants might have fled

BSF Logo (File Photo) BSF Logo (File Photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a Pakistani fishing boat near the Harami Nala channel, in Kutch district of Gujarat. The boat was found empty, official sources said on Saturday. This small-sized wooden fishing boat fitted with a single engine was found about one kilometer inside the Indian territory by BSF’s patrolling party.

“It appears that the occupants of the boat might have fled to the Pakistani side on hearing the sound of approaching BSF boat,” an BSF official said. This year, BSF has already seized at least four empty fishing boats from Indian waters near Kutch. In February, three boats with single-engines were found about three kilometers inside Indian territory. Similarly in January, a similar fishing boat was seized with 40 kilograms of crabs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd