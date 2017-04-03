BSF seizes Pakistani boats in Ferozepur Sector

According to a PTI report, a search team of BSF on patrol duty at Dona Tel Mal intercepted the two boats inside Indian territorial waters. (Representational image) According to a PTI report, a search team of BSF on patrol duty at Dona Tel Mal intercepted the two boats inside Indian territorial waters. (Representational image)

A patrolling party of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized two Pakistani boats in Ferozepur on Monday. The boats had around 400kg fish and fishing nets. According to a PTI report, a search team of BSF on patrol duty at Dona Tel Mal intercepted the two boats inside Indian territorial waters. The boatmen jumped into the water and swam towards Pakistan.

“During patrolling the BSF personnel observed suspicious movement of two boats and some persons in River Sutlej,” Ferozepur Sector BSF DIG Raj Purohit said. He added, “BSF personnel fired one round in the air…all the persons left the boats and managed to escape.”

More deatils awaited

